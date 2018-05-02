Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

No water supply on Wednesday, Friday, Sunday next week

Nagpur: Citizens, be ready to face restricted water supply, not for a day or two but for three days in a week!

Following deficient rainfall in city, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation has decided to curtail water supply for three days – Wednesday, Friday and Sunday – in the next week. The decision was taken in a meeting of concerned officials and office-bearers held on Monday.

The Ruling Party Leader Sandeep Joshi and Water Works Committee Chairman Pintu Jhalke, interacting with media persons, said that due to deficient rainfall in city, a planning on water supply for the next was done in the meeting. Accordingly, there would be no water supply on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday in the next week in city. If there is no rain till Sunday, a meeting will be held on Monday and new strategy will be discussed on water supply front in future.

Joshi lamented the unfortunate decision being taken during the party’s 17-year rule. The NMC decision has been conveyed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Notably, during the restriction on water supply, no water will be supplied by tankers also.

Jhalke further said that during the curtailed water supply, water will be lifted from Kanhan River otherwise water will get flown. This may facilitate 100 percent water supply in Nehru Nagar and Lakadganj Zones and 50 percent in Ashi Nagar and Satranjipura Zones. When asked about water supply on alternate days, Jhalke said that NMC has no control over wall monitoring. The Met office has informed no rain till July 19.

The press conference was also attended by Deputy Mayor Deepraj Pardikar, Standing Committee Chairman Pradeep Pohane, Chairman Dharmapal Meshram and Additional; Commissioner Ram Joshi.

