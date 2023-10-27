No water supply in Ramdaspeth, Sitabuldi, Dhantoli areas on Oct 28

Nagpur: Orange City Water (OCW) is going to take shutdown of drinking water supply on October 28 to lay a by-pass channel near Panchsheel Square so that in future during construction of new bridge on Nag River no disruption occurs.

The new U-shaped pipeline is of 120 metres length and has width of 300 m diameter. Due to this the water supply to Sitabuldi, Ramdaspeth, Dhantoli and Mehadia Square area is going to be disrupted again. During the demolition of the old bridge, the technician handling the excavator hit the adjoining water pipeline that was damaged resulting in waste of lakhs of gallons of water. It also resulted in disruption of drinking water supply for almost two days to thousands of residents.

That time, the Orange City Water team worked for almost 30 hours day and night and connected this water channel and restored water supply smooth in the affected area. Due to this sudden accident, the water supply of Sitabuldi2 command area i.e. Sitabuldi, Ramdaspeth, Dhantoli, Chhoti Dhantoli as well as Yeshwant Stadium area and surrounding areas at Mehadia Chowk was disrupted.

Areas to be affected on Saturday: Sitabuldi Main Road, Modi No. 1, 2 & 3, Hanuman Galli, Telipura, Electronic Market, Somwar Bazar, Anand Nagar, Maharajbagh Road, Jhansi Rani Chowk, Mor Bhavan, Sangam Chawl, Kumbhar Toli, Joshiwadi, Nagji Bhai Town, Netaji Market, Ramdaspeth, Chhoti Dhantoli, Dhantoli, Mehadia Chowk, Yeshwant Stadium and part of Dhantoli Police Station.

