Why increased preventive actions failed to deter murders in 2023, CP Amitesh Kumar explains

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State finds itself grappling with a staggering 68 murders in 2023, with two months still remaining in the year. This grim statistic has already eclipsed the 65 recorded in 2022, leaving the city in shock. Nagpur Police have been tirelessly implementing a series of proactive measures, ranging from invoking the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act to the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), surpassing the efforts of the previous year. Regrettably, despite these endeavors, Nagpur has witnessed a troubling surge in violent incidents.

To seek an explanation, Nagpur Today contacted Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar who shed light on this matter.

“Preventive actions have played a pivotal role in averting untoward incidents. In a stark comparison to the 32 MPDAs initiated in 2022, Nagpur Police took a resolute step forward by initiating 50 MPDAs in 2023. Additionally, 63 MPDA actions were set into motion in 2021, followed by 20 in 2020. It is indeed disheartening that the tally of murders in 2023 (68) has surpassed the count of 2022 (65). However, it’s important to note that 23 of these tragic events stemmed from family disputes,” lamented Kumar.

“Heart-wrenchingly, instances where husbands have taken the lives of their wives, and sons have turned against their fathers, witnessed an alarming surge in 2023. This surge in domestic-related incidents has contributed significantly to the total count this year. Unfortunately, such events are often harder to prevent. On a more positive note, Nagpur Police have made significant strides in eradicating street-level crimes,” asserted the Top Cop.

Nagpur Police are working tirelessly to prevent such incidents in the future. With the dawn of the festive season, we are hopeful we will witness fewer bodily offenses in the city,” he expressed.

It is pertinent to mention that, on average, Nagpur reported 100 murders per year for the last 22 years. However, the year 2022 registered a sharp decline in the incidents of murders. At 65, Nagpur reported the lowest number of murders, which is approximately 30% less than 2021 and 35% less than the average of the last 20 years. The years 2001, 2004, and 2011 recorded the highest number of murders at 112.

– Shubham Nagdeve

