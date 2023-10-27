Video: “Establish National Institute of Design in Nagpur,” Vishal Muttemwar writes to Piyush Goyal

Nagpur: Vishal Muttemwar, General Secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, has written to Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, urging him to establish a National Institute of Design (NID) in Nagpur.

“While India is home to some of the most famous and finest examples of design, dating back to ancient times, official education in this regard began with the establishment of the National Institute of Design (NID) in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in 1961. Since then, NID has expanded to seven different locations, namely Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Assam,” reads the letter.

“However, what is more surprising is that Maharashtra – the foremost leader in finance and education development across the country – has not yet been allotted a single NID institute. Especially considering the educational and geographical heritage of Nagpur, an NID campus should be established here,” Muttemwar expressed.

“NID will serve as the fourth pillar alongside the existing trinity of Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), Indian Institute of Management–Nagpur (IIM–Nagpur), and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur (AIIMS-Nagpur). This will ultimately increase the pool of skilled manpower and employment opportunities for the youth in Nagpur. Not only will it provide essential support to existing businesses, but it will also attract future investments in the Second Capital of Maharashtra and curb the migration of youth from Nagpur, preventing a brain drain in the region,” he expressed.

