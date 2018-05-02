No water supply for 24 hours in North, East and Central Nagpur

Nagpur: Water supply in North, East and Central Nagpur will be affected for 24 hours from 10 am of Monday to 10 am of Tuesday, as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will be undertaking installation of 600 mm dia dummy plate at Uppalwadi near Railway Under-Bridge (RUB) in Kamptee. Subsequent to this work, NMC-OCW will stop pumping on Kanhan 900 mm dia central feeder line from 10 am of September 16 to 10 am of September 17.

Following the NHAI shutdown, water supply to Binaki-I ESR, Binaki-II ESR, Binaki Ext ESR, Bastarwadi Part-I ESR, Bastarwadi Part-IIA ESR, Bastarwadi Part-IIB ESR, Uppalwadi Wanjra area, Indora-I ESR, Indora-II ESR, Gamdoor DT, GH Vahanthikana Command Area, Bezonbagh ESR, and Mangalwari DT will remain affected on September 16.

Further the next day, on September 17, the evening supply will be restricted and with less pressure.

8-hour Takli Sim feeder shutdown on same day:

Meanwhile, Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water have planned to replace a 350 mm dia age old sluice valve from Takli Sim ESR feeder line on same day, September 16. For the job, at least 8-hour shutdown will be in force on Takli Sim ESR feeder line from 10 am to 6 pm.

Water supply in Takli sim ESR and Trimurti Nagar will get affected due to this work.

Importantly, due to 24-hour NHAI shutdown on Kanhan 900 mm feeder and Takli Sim ESR feeder, water supply through tankers will also not be possible during and after the shutdown in affted areas.

For more information about water supply, consumers can contact OCW Helpline No. 18002669899.