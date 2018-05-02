No talk of President’s rule in Maharashtra: Sena

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut rubbishes talks of President’s rule in Maharashtra after a meting between CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar today. Speaking to news agency ANI, Raut said, “If prominent leaders like Pawarji and Uddhavji sit and hold talks when state and country is going through difficult times, then, no one should be troubled. I’ve not heard any talk of it (President’s rule) from Amit Shahji or Gadkariji, so how do I believe anything?”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with NCP president Sharad Pawar, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday while asserting that the state government is “strong”. The two leaders met for about one-and-a-half hours late Monday evening, Raut said while dismissing speculations about the Thackeray-led government’s stability.

The Sena Rajya Sabha MP, however, did not reveal what transpired between the two leaders. The meeting between Thackeray and Pawar took place after the NCP chief met state Governor B S Koshyari on Monday morning. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had a meeting for one-and-a-half hours. Those doubting about the stability of this government are doing soout of their own grudge. This government is strong,” Raut tweeted in Marathi.