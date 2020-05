An Effort To Bring Smile On The Face of Poor”

Nagpur– 4th year of successfully Distribution of #Ramadan Eid Relief Kit among the poor & needy families at Nagpur (Maharashtra) organized by Muslim Youth League Nagpur & sponsored by Muslim Youth League National Committee.

On this occasion Aslam Khan Mulla (President IUML Maharashtra), Zubair Khan (National Vice President, Muslim Youth League), Iqbal Ahmed Ansari (President, IUML North Nagpur), Saddam Ashrafi, Firoz khan, Irshad Ansari, Shahbaaz Khan, Imteyaz Ansari, Kamil Baig, Arbaaz Khan, Sohel Khan, Shakeel Ansari, Mohammed Irshad & other work hard while preparing & distributing of Ramadan Eid Relief Kit to door to door of Poor & Needy Families.