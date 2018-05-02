Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Fri, May 7th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    No supply of Covaxin: Maharashtra govt

    Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra Health Minister: “We need 1700 MT of oxygen. We urge the Central govt to provide us the required oxygen.

    “We received 9 lakh vaccines two days back and 8 lakh vaccines have been administered so far. We request the centre to provide us vaccines in large number.

    “Almost 4 lakh people of 45 years and above are waiting for their second dose.

    “There is no supply of Covaxin and if we don’t get the supply we have to transfer vaccines allotted to 18-44 yrs to 45 years and above age group.”


