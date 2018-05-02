No supply of Covaxin: Maharashtra govt

Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra Health Minister: “We need 1700 MT of oxygen. We urge the Central govt to provide us the required oxygen.

“We received 9 lakh vaccines two days back and 8 lakh vaccines have been administered so far. We request the centre to provide us vaccines in large number.

“Almost 4 lakh people of 45 years and above are waiting for their second dose.

“There is no supply of Covaxin and if we don’t get the supply we have to transfer vaccines allotted to 18-44 yrs to 45 years and above age group.”



