Chhota Rajan alive: AIIMS

Underworld don Chhota Rajan is still alive. He is admitted at AIIMS for treatment of COVID19: AIIMS official.

It was reported widely that the gangster had died of Covid-19 at the AIIMS, Delhi. However, the hospital clarified that the Chhota Rajan is still alive and is admitted at AIIMS for treatment of the virus.

Rajan, 62, was admitted to the hospital on April 26 after he was confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus infection.

The gangster was lodged in the high security Tihar jail since his extradition from Indonesia back in 2015.



