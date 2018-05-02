Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, May 7th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Chhota Rajan alive: AIIMS

    Underworld don Chhota Rajan is still alive. He is admitted at AIIMS for treatment of COVID19: AIIMS official.

    It was reported widely that the gangster had died of Covid-19 at the AIIMS, Delhi. However, the hospital clarified that the Chhota Rajan is still alive and is admitted at AIIMS for treatment of the virus.

    Rajan, 62, was admitted to the hospital on April 26 after he was confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus infection.

    The gangster was lodged in the high security Tihar jail since his extradition from Indonesia back in 2015.


    Trending In Nagpur
    जिल्हयात बारा कोविड नियंत्रण कक्षातून मदतीचा हात
    जिल्हयात बारा कोविड नियंत्रण कक्षातून मदतीचा हात
    राष्ट्रवादी युवतीं काँग्रेस तर्फे नागपुर पोलीसाना फेस शील्ड ,कापड़ी मास्क व सैनिटाइजरचे वाटप
    राष्ट्रवादी युवतीं काँग्रेस तर्फे नागपुर पोलीसाना फेस शील्ड ,कापड़ी मास्क व सैनिटाइजरचे वाटप
    Mini truck hits moped at Old Katol Naka Chowk, woman injured
    Mini truck hits moped at Old Katol Naka Chowk, woman injured
    पोल-खोल अभियान जारी रखने वाले कर्मी के खिलाफ प्रबंधन एकजुट
    पोल-खोल अभियान जारी रखने वाले कर्मी के खिलाफ प्रबंधन एकजुट
    Nagpur Round table 83 donates 50 litres of Hand Sanitiser
    Nagpur Round table 83 donates 50 litres of Hand Sanitiser
    सैलाबनगर च्या बोगस धर्मार्थ रुग्णालयावर धाड
    सैलाबनगर च्या बोगस धर्मार्थ रुग्णालयावर धाड
    विधायक दटके ने टीकाकरण अभियान के लिए दिए एक करोड़ रुपए
    विधायक दटके ने टीकाकरण अभियान के लिए दिए एक करोड़ रुपए
    18 से 44 साल के नागरिकों के लिए अब 6 टीकाकरण केंद्र सक्रीय
    18 से 44 साल के नागरिकों के लिए अब 6 टीकाकरण केंद्र सक्रीय
    नागपुर में अब तक हुआ 5.39 लाख नागरिकों का टीकाकरण
    नागपुर में अब तक हुआ 5.39 लाख नागरिकों का टीकाकरण
    फडणवीस ने टीकाकरण अभियान के लिए दिए एक करोड़ रुपए
    फडणवीस ने टीकाकरण अभियान के लिए दिए एक करोड़ रुपए
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145