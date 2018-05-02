Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Fri, May 7th, 2021
    3rd Covid wave may not happen if… says govt

    Principal Scientific Advisor to Centre, Prof K Vijayraghavan on the Covid crisis: “If we take strong measures, the third wave may not happen in all the places or indeed anywhere at all.

    It depends much on how effectively the guidance is implemented at the local level, in the states, in districts and in the cities everywhere.” He said on the issue of Covid-triggered Black fungus or mucormycisis cases, surveillance was on.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to the chief ministers of Manipur, Sikkim and Tripura on the COVID-19 situation in their states, government sources said. Modi had on Thursday spoken to the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Telangana besides the lieutenant governors of Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry in this regard.


