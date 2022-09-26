No speaker, music system allowed in playground of MOR Hindi primary school

Advertisement
Nagpur: The Bombay High court, Nagpur bench today ordered that no musical instruments shall be used in playground as it comes under silent zone.
The said petition was filed by the residents through Adv. Rahul Bhangde, Adv. Shajal Sarda and Adv. Dhruv Sharma against Ramdaspeth plot owners and residents association and the public authorities.
The events shall be carried out in a religious fashion and traditional ways as directed by the high court.
