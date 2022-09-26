Aye Halo! No ‘Entertainment Duty’ on Garba this year in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: With the onset of Navratri, the Second Capital of the State is gearing up to groove on Garba, first time in the last two years out of Covid-19’s shadow. To mark this auspicious event, many organize several Garba events to enjoy the musical extravagance of Gujarati folk dance at luxurious venues.

While there are many reasons to cheer this Navratri, one comes as a blessing in disguise for organizers of these Garba events; the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) will not be charging any Entertainment Tax on any Garba event adhering to Maharashtra Government order.

The Maharashtra Government has suspended Entertainment Tax in Nagpur until further order, informed Milind Meshram Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) to Nagpur Today.

This will prove a boon for both organizers and Garba lovers, as both have to pay less in terms of taxes. The news brought cheers among organizers, who are already struggling to manage their business post Covid.

Notably, earlier the recovery of entertainment tax was under the stipulation of the collector office, which has switched to the advertisement department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation after implementation of GST.

During Navratri, garba is performed before aarti (worshipping ritual) as devotional performances in the honor of the Goddess, while raas is performed after it, as a part of merriment. Each of the dances are easy to follow along with and are meant to be performed by people of all ages and dance abilities.

