No Garba without ID proof, says Nagpur Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Here’s why

Advertisement

As the festivities of Navratri begins, Nagpur Vishwa Hindu Parishad has said that participants must carry identity proof in order to enter Garba pandals.

Nagpur Vishwa Hindu Parishad said no one would be allowed to enter Garba pandals without ID cards This step has allegedly been taken to stop these pandals from becoming a hub for love jihads

Advertisement

The president of the committee said that the organisers are on alert and will check the identity proof of the participants

In a bid to control ‘love jihads’ at the Garba pandals, the Nagpur Vishwa Hindu Parishad has said that all the participants must carry ID proof to Garba pandals.

Every year during Navratri, Garba and Dandiya functions are organised for the public at the Durga pandals. This year, Vishwa Hindu Parishad has demanded that all the participants must carry their Aadhar cards in order to enter the pandals.

Talking to India Today, president Vishwa Hindu Parishad of Vidarbha province, Govind Shende, said that the police administration and the organisers will make sure that no one without an Aadhar card could enter the Garba pandal.

He said that his organisation will also keep an eye on the pandals to control the rising cases of ‘love jihads’ during the Garba festival.

GARBA IS NOT JUST DANCE

Shende said that anti-social elements are constantly rising in the Garba pandals.

He said Garba must be respected and worshipped as it is not just a dance form but also a symbol of religious fervour and devotion.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement