No Retreat Until Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns: Abhijeet Dipke Warns of Intensified Agitation

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Nagpur: Cockroach Party leader Abhijeet Dipke on Monday demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination paper leaks and student-related issues, warning that the agitation would intensify if no action is taken.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, Dipke said his organization would launch a major protest in New Delhi on June 20. “We will not back down until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns,” he said, accusing the Centre of failing to address repeated paper leak incidents and growing concerns among students and job seekers.

Dipke stated that an ultimatum had already been issued to the government during a protest at Jantar Mantar on June 6. However, with no concrete action taken so far, he said the movement would now enter a more decisive phase.

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Questioning the government’s handling of examinations, Dipke alleged that paper leaks have become a recurring problem and challenged authorities to point out examinations that have been conducted without controversy. He also raised concerns over student suicides and unemployment, claiming that the issues were not receiving adequate attention.

Referring to an attack on him a day earlier, Dipke said the incident reflected frustration arising from unemployment. He remarked that better employment opportunities could have prevented such situations and criticized successive governments for failing to resolve the issue.

Speaking about his political outfit, Dipke said it was unfortunate that citizens had to form a political party to seek accountability from those in power. He also criticized politics centered on religious divisions, arguing that it distracts attention from the real issues facing young people.

Rejecting allegations that the movement was being influenced by other organizations, Dipke maintained that the campaign is focused solely on students, employment, and youth concerns. He invited all those concerned about these issues to join the agitation.

Dipke also criticized the government’s measures to prevent paper leaks, including the reported use of Air Force aircraft for transporting examination papers, claiming such steps do not address the root cause of the problem.

Reaffirming his commitment to non-violent protest, Dipke said he draws inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi and B. R. Ambedkar and pledged that the movement would remain peaceful. He urged citizens and youth to support the upcoming protest in Delhi.

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