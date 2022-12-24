“No proposal for Tata-Airbus Plan in Nagpur,” submits Uday Samant at Vidhan Bhavan

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samanth on Friday clarified that there was no written proposal with the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) or the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) regarding Rs 22,000 Crore Tata Airbus Project to make Defense Cargo Planes in Nagpur.

Notably, the State-Government had received flak from all sections of society for losing several projects in the recent time.

Members Manisha, Kayande, Sachin Ahir, Abhijit Wanjari and others had raised a pointed question in this regard in the Legislative Council.

Following which, Maharashtra Industries Minister Samanth answered via written reply.

The Union Defence Secretary had announced that the plan to manufacture C-295 transporters for IAF would be set up in Vadodara, Gujarat. Samant said no application seeking land was received from Tata-Airbus or Safran with MADC or MIDC. There was also no correspondence regarding this project, the minister stressed.

