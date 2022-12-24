8 boats, over one quintal fishing net captured in Totladoh Reservoir in Pench Tiger Reservoir

Nagpur: Cracking a whip on illegal fishing at Totladoh Reservoir a successful operation was carried out by the Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) and wildlife staff of the Pench, Maharashtra after receiving a secret tip, here on Friday night.

During the operation, the team led by ACF Mahesh Parab, RFO Magesh Tate, RFO RFO Additional-Charge Sanjay Parikar RO confiscated 8 boats and 120 kg nets total with worth approx 4 lakhs. The manhunt of the boatmen is on as they flee, taking advantage of the darkness.

To further augment the protection of the reservoir, all boats have been repaired. Drones are being used for monitoring the boats and regularly ambush operations are being taken up.

In a recently concluded interstate meeting with Pench MP, modality of joint interstate operations have also been planned. Most importantly, a secret fund is effectively utilized for creating an intelligence network.

