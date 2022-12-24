Video: What drama unfolded in the first week of Maha Winter Session: Key Highlights

Nagpur: There was drama. There was ruckus. There were walkouts. There were protests. Here are key highlights of first week of Maharashtra Assembly Winter Session.

– The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday over the alleged allocation of five acres of Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) land to 16 developers at throwaway prices. The MVA also claimed that the land was worth Rs 83 crore and was given at Rs 2 crore

– Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ajit Pawar in the house on Wednesday said that a Covid-19 task force team will be formed to tackle the rising coronavirus cases. The deadly virus is wreaking havoc in China, forcing the country to shut down. The rise in cases in China can pose as a threat to India.

– Maharashtra medical minister Girish Mahajan announced that around 4,500 posts of doctors and technicians will be filled by the state government soon. He also informed that there are 28 per cent posts which are vacant.

– Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the house that the state will not be reinitiating the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and the state would have to bear a burden of Rs 1.10 lakh crore.

– NCP leader Jayant Patil has been suspended for the rest of winter session by speaker Rahul Narvekar after passing unparliamentary remarks on him. The house was adjourned at least seven to eight times after a major ruckus erupted in the house. MVA also staged a walkout.

– BJP MLA Nitesh Rane pointed fingers at Aditya Thackeray and demanded a narcotic test on the Shiv Sena leader regarding Disha Salian death case. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced SIT probe into Disha Salian’s death case.

– BJP MLA Ravi Rana demands SIT probe into Umesh Kolhe’s death and alleges that UT called Amravati CP to hide truth of Umesh Kolhe murder, which as per NIA was an act of terror.

