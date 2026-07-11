No property tax hike in Nagpur as NMC Standing Committee rejects 10% increase proposal

BJP cites poll promise; panel seeks action on illegal constructions, criticises delays during Administrator rule and plans to seek deputation of officers

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Nagpur: Bringing an end to speculation over a possible increase in property tax, the Standing Committee of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Friday unanimously rejected the administration’s proposal to hike property tax by 10 per cent.

The proposal, submitted by the Revenue Department, sought an increase in various tax components collected by the civic body. However, the committee turned it down, reiterating that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would honour its commitment not to burden citizens with higher property taxes.

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Standing Committee Chairperson Shivani Dani-Wakhre said the BJP had assured voters that there would be no increase in property tax and the committee stood firmly by that promise.

“The proposal was placed before the committee as required under the prescribed procedure. Since it could not be returned without being taken up, it was included in the agenda and unanimously rejected. We did not want to impose any additional financial burden on the citizens,” she said.

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During the meeting, the Standing Committee also directed the civic administration to submit details of notices issued under Sections 53 and 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act against unauthorised constructions.

Dani-Wakhre said the committee was examining the possibility of maximising revenue by enforcing the provision under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act that allows the civic body to levy double property tax on buildings with unauthorised constructions or deviations from sanctioned plans. Once the data on such notices is received, the committee will decide the future course of action, she added.

The Chairperson also expressed dissatisfaction over the functioning of the NMC during the three-and-a-half-year Administrator rule, alleging that several important decisions were delayed despite the Commissioner exercising the powers of the Standing Committee during that period.

She pointed out that files relating to recruitment of teachers were placed before the committee only after the commencement of the academic session, questioning why the appointments had not been completed earlier despite the administration having full authority.

Dani-Wakhre also cited delays in taking decisions on contracts related to the collection of dry leaves and fallen tree branches in Dharampeth Zone, besides the late processing of bills pertaining to last year’s flower show.

Highlighting the shortage of senior officials in key civic departments, she said the Standing Committee had asked the administration to prepare a proposal seeking officers on deputation from the State Government for the Electrical, Education and Sports departments.

She said a delegation of NMC officials would meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during his scheduled visit to Nagpur this weekend to request his intervention in filling vacant posts. Referring to the Electrical Department, Dani-Wakhre said a single mid-level officer was currently handling the responsibilities of three posts, adversely affecting the department’s functioning and delaying civic works.

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