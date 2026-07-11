Nagpur Police seize drugs worth Rs 6.93 crore in six months, MD powder haul jumps 257%

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Nagpur: Nagpur City Police have intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking under the special anti-narcotics campaign ‘Operation Thunder’, registering a significant rise in seizures, arrests and cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act during the first six months of 2026.

The campaign, carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil, has resulted in the seizure of narcotics worth Rs 6.93 crore between January and June 2026, compared with Rs 1.94 crore during the corresponding period last year, an increase of nearly 257 per cent.

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According to official data released by the Nagpur City Police, a total of 425 NDPS cases were registered during the January-June 2026 period, compared with 359 cases during the same period in 2025, marking an increase of 66 cases, or 18.38 per cent.

The most striking rise was recorded in cases involving the synthetic drug MD (Mephedrone) powder. Between January and June 2025, police had registered eight commercial quantity cases and seized 1.680 kg of MD powder. During the corresponding period in 2026, the number of commercial quantity cases rose to 14, while seizures increased dramatically to 9.254 kg. This represents a 75 per cent increase in commercial quantity cases and a more than fivefold rise in the quantity of MD powder recovered.

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Police said the success was achieved through continuous surveillance of drug peddlers, consumers and history-sheeters, coupled with preventive action against habitual offenders. Investigators also strengthened their efforts by tracing both backward and forward links in drug trafficking networks, leading to the identification and arrest of key accused involved in the illicit trade.

During the first six months of 2026, police arrested 202 accused in NDPS cases, compared with 192 arrests during the corresponding period last year. Preventive action was initiated against 102 habitual offenders as part of the sustained anti-drug campaign.

Officials said large quantities of MD powder, ganja and other narcotic substances were seized during the operations, dealing a significant blow to the illegal drug supply chain operating in the city.

Nagpur Police said “Operation Thunder” is aimed at making the city drug-free by taking stringent action against those involved in the sale, possession, transportation and consumption of narcotic substances. The department has reiterated its commitment to intensifying special drives in the coming months and ensuring strict enforcement of the NDPS Act against drug traffickers and peddlers.

Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil has directed all units to continue sustained operations against narcotics networks, with a focus on dismantling organised drug syndicates and creating a drug-free society in Nagpur.

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