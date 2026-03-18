NMC crippled by massive staff shortage: Half the posts vacant, city left to suffer

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Nagpur: The shocking state of affairs within the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has once again come under the scanner, exposing a glaring administrative paralysis that is directly impacting civic services across the city. In a startling revelation, nearly 48% of sanctioned posts in the civic body remain vacant, laying bare years of neglect, bureaucratic delays, and systemic apathy.

Out of 17,981 sanctioned posts, only 9,322 are filled, leaving a staggering 8,659 positions vacant, a crisis that has pushed the city’s already strained civic machinery to the brink.

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The grim reality surfaced during a departmental review meeting chaired by Municipal Commissioner Dr. Vipin Itankar on Tuesday. Taking serious note of the alarming situation, the Commissioner was forced to issue urgent directives to kick-start long-pending recruitment processes and expedite proposals gathering dust for years.

However, the damage appears deep-rooted.

Overburdened staff, collapsing services

With nearly half the workforce missing, the burden has fallen on a limited number of employees, many of whom are handling multiple charges simultaneously. This dangerous practice has led to inefficiency, delays, and compromised service delivery, leaving citizens to bear the brunt of a dysfunctional system.

Despite the known crisis, the civic body has failed to act with urgency, raising serious questions about accountability and governance.

The situation is further aggravated by the lack of support from the state government. The NMC currently requires around 19 officers on deputation, but proposals remain stuck in bureaucratic limbo.

Repeated follow-ups and revised submissions have failed to move files, exposing a disturbing pattern of administrative indifference at the state level.

Fire Brigade worst hit amid rising emergencies

Perhaps the most alarming fallout of this staff crunch is seen in the Fire Brigade department, which is severely understaffed. Recruitment proposals have been stalled for years by the Urban Development Department, even as fire incidents and emergencies continue to rise.

Newly opened fire stations are operating without adequate manpower, forcing authorities to rely on temporary contractual staff, a risky and unsustainable arrangement for a critical emergency service.

In several instances, fire teams are stretched thin, rushing not only within city limits but also to nearby areas, raising serious concerns about response time and public safety.

The NMC’s staffing crisis is not just an administrative issue, it is a full-blown governance failure. With 205 cadres across all categories affected and recruitment processes stuck in red tape, the civic body appears ill-equipped to handle the growing demands of a rapidly expanding city.

Unless immediate, decisive action is taken, Nagpur risks sliding deeper into a civic crisis where inefficiency, delays, and public suffering become the norm rather than the exception.

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