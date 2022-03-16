No politics: After 158 years, NMC finalises colour code for signboards, benches, other infra

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), for the first time in 158 years of the civic body’s history, has finalized the colour code for directional signboards, benches, barricades, name plates and other such infrastructure provided for the convenience of the public, according to a report in media.

According to the report, the Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B issued a circular about colour code for civic properties. All the NMC’s 10 Zones have been asked to ensure that the concerned contractors repaint the civic infrastructure correctly and not to disburse payment till that is done.

In the circular by the NMC’s Public Works Department, directives have been issued not to use colours resembling those present on any political party’s flag or symbol. Use either sky blue or white, maroon, blood red as per requirement on all these items. Along with background, these colours have to be used for borders of the signboards or benches etc, the department said.

History:

Nagpur Municipal Council was established on September 24, 1864 and upgraded to Municipal Corporation on March 2, 1951. As per NMC officials, colour code was never fixed by the civic body. But the civic chief confirmed that colours resembling any political party’s flags or symbols should not be used. Earlier, the NMC used maroon colour for benches, sky blue for signboards, blood red for barricades etc. In the last two-three years, the NMC engineers had used BJP and BSP colours in nexus with the Corporators.

The circular also makes it clear that stipulated colours have to be used also for infrastructure to be procured and installed with the help of funds sanctioned by MP, legislators and government. The Laxmi Nagar Zone has erected information boards in BJP colours recently where roads were asphalted with the help of funds sanctioned by Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

The Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) has also used BJP flag colours to paint infrastructure in playgrounds. NIT officials even painted a well and compound wall of the playground in Jeevanchhaya Layout in Swawlambi Nagar in BJP colours.