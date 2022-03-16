Charity – Aid at Jeevan Surakhsha

Nagpur: A facility which is one of its kind. It has 35 patients which are terminal. These patients require special care and loads of attention. Patients suffering from diseases like Alzheimer’s, dementia etc are taken into care. For patients like these even the slightest change in their routine disrupts their day.

The center has 20 specialist consultants on board to meet their medical needs. Caretakers are available at the facility 24*7 to take care of their smallest of requirements.

Lodge Vivekananda no. 367, being true to their name, made a contribution of Rs.20,000/- for the care facility. Such contributions not only encourage us to do better, but also paves our way for a better tomorrow.

Brethren in attendance: W.Bro.A.K.Sarma, W.Bro.Rajiv Parkhi, W.Bro.Norris Hamilton, W.Bro. Anuj Hamilton, W.Bro.Aditya Varangaonkar and W.M. Tushar Garg