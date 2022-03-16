First International Symposium for students held at GHRCE

Nagpur: A first-of-its-kind international symposium was held at G-21 hall of GHRCE in hybrid mode from 10 am to 5.30 pm recently.

The symposium was arranged by the Students Representative Council, which was led by Dr. Kapil Jajulwar, Dean SAC and the faculty coordinators Dr Sujesh Ghodmare, Prof Akshay Gulghane, Prof NIkita Chavan, and Prof Atiya Khan. The Chief Guest was Dr. Kevin Morris, Research Scientist, SBMT, Los Angeles, California, USA and the Guest of Honor was Dr. Filbert Hilman Juwano, Lecturer, Dept. of Electrical and Computer Eng., Curtin University, Malaysia.

The event had five sessions led by three international speakers Dr. Kevin Morris, Filbert Hilman Juwono, Shitalkumar R Sukhdeve Senior Data Scientist (Asst. Vice President), PT Smartfren Telecom, Jakarta, Indonesia, and two national speakers Dr. Meenakshi Arya, Professor, SRM Institute of Science & Technology, Chennai and Anil Bavaskar, CEO, Embedded Creation Solution Pvt. Ltd. Nagpur was all incredibly instructive and mind-expanding. The sessions were delivered on various topics like health care aspects of Covid-19, Vision-based malware detection, Introduction to web 3.0, Web 4.0 & Artificial Intelligence and recent trends in AI & ML respectively. The event was hosted by Surmai Mukherjee, President of SRC, and was co-anchored by Spandan Kasare and Samiksha Bharti.

The event began with the recitation of Saraswati Vandana by Samiksha Bharti and lighting of the lamp by Dr. Sachin Untawale, Director, Dr. Milind Khanapurkar, Dean Academic & Deputy Director, Dr. Pramod Walke, Deputy Director followed by the preamble speech by Dr. Kapil Jajurwar, Dean SAC.

Dr. S. B Jaju, Dean R&D, GHRCE, briefed about the Research and Development activities carried out at GHRCE. He gave an overview of the R&D centre’s achievements. Dr. Sachin Untawale, Director GHRCE, addressed all the gathering. He encouraged all the students to attend many more similar seminars to broaden the knowledge spectrum. He also commended the members of the SRC for organizing the successful event.

After each session, students participated in an interactive questionnaire round in which they asked the questions and voiced their concerns. Finally, the students provided the feedback, and Dr. Sujesh Ghodmare gave a vote of appreciation.