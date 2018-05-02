“ No Other Mode Can Compete with Class Room Teaching. — Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar.

Dr.Sanjay S.Uttarwar , Principal VIT has delivered a expert lecture in AICTE-ISTE sponsored Induction/ Refresher program ( FDP) at . Anantrao Pawar College of Engineering And Research Pune, Topic of his delivery was “ Transformation from classroom teaching to online teaching : Benefits and Threats .

During his delivery he has lucidly explain the various stages of transformation of classroom teaching to online teaching. Online teaching was there since so many years. Pandemic Covid 19 has taught us its effective use. It is said that necessity is mother of invention, Covid 19 has created this necessity for effective utilization of online platforms.

In his delivery , he has explained various necessary aspects for effective classroom teaching. While elaborating its benefits , he says that online platforms can accommodate no of participants for same session , where there is limitations in case of classroom teaching.

Successful career is dream of every individual in life. For Successful career they are working hard through out their life span. But there are certain skills towards which they didn’t give heed. Due to lack of support system, educated youths are facing many new challenges in today’s competitive world. They are afflicted by an identity crisis, lack of self-confidence, a sense of hopelessness, confusion, and ambiguity concerning about moral issues and career. Dr. sanjay Uttarwar was sharing Mantra of successful life with them.

Dr.Sanjay S Uttarwar, is recipient of six National and Global Level for his outstanding contribution to the field of academics. He is having more than 30 year's rich academic & industrial experience working with renowned educational groups of Maharashtra.

He elaborate various aspects of effective teaching that includes Role of Teacher, Use of Teaching aids, Meaning of effectiveness and Factors that affect the teaching. He also discussed the steps to establish the positive attitude towards the various circumstances, the content of speech also includes planning in right direction to avoid chances of failure, Goal Setting and how to present yourself to students for creating a good first impression.

Dr.Sanjay S Uttarwar (Principal, VIT), had also shared several positive thoughts and stories with audience to improve the agenda of Effective Classroom Teaching. He addressed crowd of Faculty members who enthusiastically attended the program.

With informative PPT he had suggested the best possible solution in terms of increasing the awareness among today’s faculty . According to him , Education does not mean only degrees but in its true sense it is the future of the youth. His views were highly appreciated and accepted by the audience..

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar thanked to Dr. S B Thakare Principal, APCOER, Dr. K H Munde Program Coordinator, and Prof. S R Kakane ISTE Co odrdinator for inviting him for said lecture.