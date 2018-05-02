AAP activists ensure safe return of city woman held hostage in Saudi Arabia

Nagpur: Kiran Pradeep Manmothe, a resident of Mekosabagh, Nagpur, had gone to Saudi Arabia in August 2016 for a domestic worker’s job under a two-year contract obtained through a middleman. But even after the expiry of the two-year contract, she was taken hostage and underwent torture.

Mrs. Manmothe somehow managed to get in touch with her family members and told them about her situation. The family contacted Aam Aadmi Party Central Nagpur office bearer Prabhat Agrawal, after which the Aam Aadmi Party office bearers approached the External Affairs Ministry. With the help of MEA officials, she was brought safely back to India.

Mrs. Manmothe was held hostage in Al-Jawf Saudi Arabia for five years including three years after the expiry of her two-year contract. Prabhat Agarwal took the efforts for this noble and played an important role in bringing Mrs Manmothe back to the country. After 15 days of undergoing quarantine, she returned to her residence, much to the joy of her relatives, neighbours and AAP activists. Mrs. Manmothe was welcomed with a bouquet of flowers.

Aam Aadmi Party Nagpur Coordinator Kavita Singhal, Shankar Ingole and Nilesh Goyal, Nagpur Secretary Bhushan Dhakulkar, North Nagpur Coordinator Roshan Dongre, Girish Titramare, Nagpur Joint Secretary Mayank Yadav, Harish Gurbani, Alka Popatkar, Wilson Leonard, Pradeep Paunikar, Vishwajeet Masram, Shubham Sen, Dheeraj Sharma and other activists and office bearers were present on the occasion.