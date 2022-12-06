No Nonsense not just in November but NEVER!

Nagpur: No Nonsense November, a Mirchi’s initiative led by morning jock RJ Farhan from 1st of November to 30th of November 2022 stirred striking conversations not just amongst the Nagpurians but also amongst the authorities.

‘No Nonsense November,’ a special radio & digital segment of Mirchi Nagpur aimed to finish or at least minimize all sorts of NONSENSE the citizens face throughout the city. The ‘Nonsense’ was the numerous problems the city faces like dangerous potholes on heavy traffic roads, drainage overflows, garbage dumps at any non-designated places etc. These complaints and concerns were addressed by the citizens throughout the month on instagram to RJ Farhan by tagging him with the grievance.

Advertisement

Later these concerns were thoroughly checked out and then readdressed by RJ Farhan to the NMC or concerned authorities while requesting them to solve these grievances at earliest.

The biggest issue that got addressed was of the Sitabuldi metro station square that regularly saw traffic congestions and accidents as the traffic signals posted at the square were not working. Eight signals were installed at the prime location of Sitabuldi, but none of them worked until RJ Farhan pointed it out through his instagram video to the concerned authorities. But upon addressing the concern by RJ Farhan the matter was solved in 2-3 days. The signals started working and finally the Sitabuldi square traffic troubles were resolved for many. With the support of the citizens many such problems were taken up to the authorities and got resolved soon.

This activity of the No Nonsense November event prompted the NMC commissioner to come up with a new initiative for the Nagpurkars in general helping them, reach out to the authorities and get their city’s issues resolved at earliest.

On the closing of the activity No Nonsense November (30th November), NMC Commissioner (NAME) launched the NMC whatsapp number (8600004746) in the presence of RJ Farhan. The dedicated number exclusively gives access to all the citizens to get their problems resolved sooner about the city with this service.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement