No need for RT-PCR tests in healthy individuals undertaking inter-state travel: ICMR

New Delhi: There is no need for RT-PCR tests for covid-19 in healthy individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travel, said Balram Bhargava Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday.

The ICMR chief while addressing a press conference said that during the second wave of covid-19, the government is looking at rationalising RT-PCR tests, increasing rapid antigen testing (RAT) testing for early detection, isolation and home care.

“RT-PCR must not be repeated in individuals tested positive once either by RAT or RT-PCR. No testing is required for recovered individuals at the time of hospital discharge and also there is no need for RT-PCR tests in healthy individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travel,” said ICMR chief.



