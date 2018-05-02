Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, May 11th, 2021
    Latest News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    No need for RT-PCR tests in healthy individuals undertaking inter-state travel: ICMR

    New Delhi: There is no need for RT-PCR tests for covid-19 in healthy individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travel, said Balram Bhargava Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday.

    The ICMR chief while addressing a press conference said that during the second wave of covid-19, the government is looking at rationalising RT-PCR tests, increasing rapid antigen testing (RAT) testing for early detection, isolation and home care.

    “RT-PCR must not be repeated in individuals tested positive once either by RAT or RT-PCR. No testing is required for recovered individuals at the time of hospital discharge and also there is no need for RT-PCR tests in healthy individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travel,” said ICMR chief.


    Trending In Nagpur
    ४५ वर्षे वयोगटाच्या वरील नागरिकांचे बुधवारी फक्त तीन केंद्रावर लसीकरण होणार
    ४५ वर्षे वयोगटाच्या वरील नागरिकांचे बुधवारी फक्त तीन केंद्रावर लसीकरण होणार
    मंगळवारी ३० प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    मंगळवारी ३० प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    मास्क शिवाय फिरणा-यांवर कारवाई
    मास्क शिवाय फिरणा-यांवर कारवाई
    पाचपावली कोव्हिड रुग्णालय मध्ये मनपाचा पहिला ऑक्सीजन टँक
    पाचपावली कोव्हिड रुग्णालय मध्ये मनपाचा पहिला ऑक्सीजन टँक
    नागपुर में अब तक हुआ 5.82 लाख नागरिकों का टीकाकरण
    नागपुर में अब तक हुआ 5.82 लाख नागरिकों का टीकाकरण
    एका राज्यातून दुसऱ्या राज्यात जाण्यासाठी आता RT-PCR टेस्ट आवश्यक नाही
    एका राज्यातून दुसऱ्या राज्यात जाण्यासाठी आता RT-PCR टेस्ट आवश्यक नाही
    अग्रेसर फाउंडेशन तर्फे रक्तदान आणि प्लाझ्मा दान शिबिराचे आयोजित करण्यात आले.
    अग्रेसर फाउंडेशन तर्फे रक्तदान आणि प्लाझ्मा दान शिबिराचे आयोजित करण्यात आले.
    Covid-19: Nagpur recovery rate improves to 87.91%, active cases drop to 46,596
    Covid-19: Nagpur recovery rate improves to 87.91%, active cases drop to 46,596
    Give relief to MSEDCL consumers in these difficult times: Dipen Agrawal, President CAMIT
    Give relief to MSEDCL consumers in these difficult times: Dipen Agrawal, President CAMIT
    शहरातील सरकारी रुग्णालयांना नि:शुल्क वॅक्सीन रेफ्रीजरेटर वितरित
    शहरातील सरकारी रुग्णालयांना नि:शुल्क वॅक्सीन रेफ्रीजरेटर वितरित
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145