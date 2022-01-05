No lockdown in Maharashtra for now

A meeting on the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state was called by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday and no decision regarding the imposition of lockdown at the moment was taken.

Despite registering a sharp spike in its Covid-19 caseload, the Maharashtra government has no plans of imposing a lockdown in the state, putting speculations about the same to rest for now.

A meeting on the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state was called by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday and no decision regarding the imposition of lockdown at the moment was taken.

Among those who attended the meeting include health minister Rajesh Tope and senior government officers in Mumbai

There is no need for a lockdown at this stage. We will look into augmented restrictions when the time arises to reduce crowds informed Rajesh Tope

We will permit private hospitals to give booster doses to healthcare workers. Currently only govt hospitals allowed to do so