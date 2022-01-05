Alarming! Covid hits triple century in Nagpur, Admin likely to announce fresh restrictions

Nagpur: The worrisome surge of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) and Omicron continues to worry Nagpur Administration as the city reported whopping 300+ fresh cases in the last 24-hours.

Nagpur city on Wednesday reported around 350 fresh Covid cases, though no death was reported in the city. It is pertinent to mention that the addition of cases from Nagpur Rural and Outside the District are yet to be made in the list.

The Administration is likely to announce a fresh pair of restrictions to contain the rampant spread. Notably, the State Government has already enforced Night Curfew across the city ahead of Christmas 2020 and New Year Celebration last year.