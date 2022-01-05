Daredevil sniffer dog ‘Surya’ who served Nagpur Police for decade passes away

Nagpur: The ‘sun’ has finally ‘set’ on a glorious life of a Labrador, Surya, the sniffer dog who had provided a decade-long impeccable service to Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) Nagpur Police. Surya breathed last on Tuesday. He succumbed to the prolonged Kidney related issues, says Head Constable Sunil Kakde with teary eyes, who had adopted Surya after his retirement on December 30, 2018.

In his 10 years of service with BDDS, Surya had achieved remarkable feats. This canine trailed and caught many criminals with ease. The grateful Nagpur Police have extended their last salute to this ‘fast and furious’ BDDS member who detected and prevented explosive tragedies umpteen times.

Inducted to Nagpur Police at 2-month old, trained in Pune:

Born in January 2008, Surya was inducted into Nagpur Police force when he was just 2-month old. However, his health suddenly took a hit with Gastro. He was admitted for three days and had to be treated for 15 more days. Dr Dhakate who treated Surya had said that Surya would not survive. Though the doctor’s words stunned cops, however; Surya, on the contrary, made a fast recovery and since then had hardly fallen ill. Later Surya was taken to Pune’s Bomb Dog Centre for six-month training. After the training, Surya became a master in the BDDS in detecting hidden explosives.

Head Constable Sunil Kakde adopted Surya; performed his last rites:

Usually, after retirement the police dogs are adopted by pet lovers or NGOs working for animals. However, the dog handler Head Constable Sunil Kakde had adopted Surya after his retirement and also performed his last rites and buried him.

“With his growing age, Surya looked somewhat frail but was full of energy. Surya, who was with the police force almost since his birth, had become our family member. After the sniffer dog’s retirement, I adopted him and took care of him till breathed last,” said Kakde, “He left an immense void in my life that I doubt will ever be filled,” he added with teary eyes.

Loving for all, but ferocious for criminals:

Recalling her lost colleague at BDDS, Senior Police Inspector (Mankapur) Vaijayanti Mandavdhare said that, “I was the first Woman Police Inspector of BDDS when got privileged to work with Surya” she says and added, “Surya was darling of the police force. He was very clever, of peaceful nature but used to turn ferocious when it comes to criminals!” I’m gonna miss him, said PI Mandavdhare.

Saden by the news of Surya’s departure:

“Our brave officer Surya had helped us to crack numerous cases and also averted many untoward incidents in a professional manner. Nagpur Department has saden by the news of Surya’s departure,” said Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar while expressing his greif.

– Ravikant Kamble and Shubham Nagdeve