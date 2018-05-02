Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Sep 4th, 2020

    No Janata Curfew on Sept 5, 6 in Nagpur: Mayor Joshi

    Nagpur: At a time when Guardian Minister Nitin Raut has been contemplating a move to implement Janata Curfew on weekend beginning September to curb spread of Covid, the Mayor Sandeep Joshi has categorically stated that there will be no Janata Curfew on Saturday and Sunday i.e on September 5 and 6. However, the Mayor appealed the citizens to stay at homes on their own and help the district administration in curbing the spread of Covid-19 in the city.

    The assertion and the appeal was made by the Mayor through live conversation on Facebook. Earlier, the Guardian Minister Nitin Raut had hinted at imposing full lockdown with curfew every weekend from September in view of spike in Covid-19 cases in the city. The move was intended to curb rapid spread of the deadly virus.

