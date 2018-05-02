Jhansi Rani Mural Installed at Maha Metro Station

Mural is Centre of Attraction at Jhansi Rani Square Station

NAGPUR: A mural of Jhansi Rani Laxmi Bai has been installed as part of the beautification of Jhansi Rani Square Station Metro Station on Aqua Line in Nagpur. The unique mural has become a centre of attraction for Nagpurians. The mural is placed atop the Metro Station on the eastern side.

It is the second such art work installed on any of the metro properties in Nagpur. It may be recalled that – the first one titled as `ChaloBadheSathSath’, been installed on a pier near Chhatrapati Square Metro Station. The art work at Chhatrapati Square has also been equally appreciated by the citizens.In fact, Maha Metro played a major role in installing `BetiBachaoBetiPadhao’ mural near Rahate Colony Junction.

The basic concept of the mural was outlined by Maha Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit.The mural has been designed by Ms Deepti Deshpande of Hastankit. The mural is made of mild steel.The Mural of Jhansi Rani Laxmi Bai is 16.5 feet by 9 feet and weighs about 200 kg. It is made of mild steel and was installed on a wall with the help of two cranes.

The location of the mural is very apt considering that Metro station is named after Queen of Jhansi. Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi laid down her life fighting for her kingdom. She was one of leading figures who fought relentlessly during Freedom struggle of 1857. Her proclamation `I won’t give my Jhansi’, had become a war cry and is remembered even today.

Local artists, architects and engineers from Alag Angle inlcuding Shri Lalit&TanulVikamshi and Makers Addaexecuted laser cutting, welding, lighting, colouring and finally installing the work. The best part of the mural is the fact that it is weather and rust proof. This would ensure that it does not get damaged in any weather.

The entire team which create this mural worked hard for one month to give it a final shape. The traffic department of local police also gave its full support by facilitating traffic control during the installation of the mural.