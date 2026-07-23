No Institutional Quota Round in Maharashtra Medical Admissions

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Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has abolished the controversial institutional quota round in undergraduate medical admissions, bringing an end to a process that had operated outside the state’s centrally supervised counselling system for several years.

The decision, proposed by the State CET Cell, has now received government approval and will be implemented from the upcoming MBBS and other undergraduate medical admissions.

With this change, all medical seats will now be allotted exclusively through the State CET Cell’s Centralised Admission Process (CAP), ensuring a more transparent and uniform admission system.

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Officials also indicated that, if the admission schedule permits, the number of counselling rounds may increase from five to six, allowing more opportunities for seat allocation while maintaining a centralized and merit-based process.

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