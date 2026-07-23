Nagpur Book Club Supports Free Study Centre with Annual Donation Drive

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Nagpur: Reaffirming its commitment to the cause of education, Nagpur Book Club organised its annual donation drive at Sadhaar Parivar Sanstha’s free study centre on 17th July 2026, at Nimje Niwas, Chitnispura, Mahal, where underprivileged children were provided with notebooks, stationery pouches, craft materials, cookies and other educational essentials.

For the past ten years, Shri Naresh Nimje and the dedicated members of Sadhaar Parivar Sanstha have been running the free study centre, ensuring that children from economically weaker families receive quality education without any cost. The programme witnessed the participation of social workers, well-wishers and volunteers committed to the cause of education.

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Addressing the children, Rohit Tokhi, Co-founder of Nagpur Book Club, urged them to attend classes regularly and study sincerely. “Education is the most powerful means of transforming one’s life”, he told the students, and encouraged them to dream big and work hard to build a brighter future.

Dinesh Dhawane, Executive Member of Sadhaar Parivar Sanstha, assured the children that the Sanstha and its members would continue to support them throughout their educational journey and provide every possible assistance required for their academic growth.

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The organisers expressed their gratitude to Shri Vinod Sonkul and Shri Kamlesh Shambharkar, whose generous contributions played a significant role in the success of the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Naresh Nimje, President of Sadhaar Parivar Sanstha, thanked all donors, volunteers and members of Nagpur Book Club for their continued support. He said that while the President and members voluntarily devote their time and resources to the initiative, the teachers who educate the children must be paid an honorarium. Rising operational costs have made it increasingly difficult to sustain the free study centre.

He appealed to the citizens of Nagpur to contribute whatever they can so that the education of these underprivileged children continues uninterrupted. “Every contribution helps ensure that no child is forced to discontinue education due to financial constraints,” he said.

The collaboration between Nagpur Book Club and Sadhaar Parivar Sanstha continues to demonstrate how collective community efforts can create lasting change by giving underprivileged children the opportunity to learn, grow and build a better future.

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