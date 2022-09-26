Nasty posts: Social media profiles of cops to be under scanner in Maharashtra

Advertisement

Nagpur: Taking a serious note of two police officers in the State who have posted unwanted posts on social media, the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) has issued a directive that the heads of the department should conduct regular checks on social media profiles of every police officer and personnel, according to a report in local Lokmat Samachar daily by Naresh Dongre.

The report said that along with the Railway Police, all SPs, Commissioners, Crime Investigation Department and Anti-Terrorism Squad in the state were sent letters in this regard. This order was received by most of the offices on Saturday.

Advertisement

According to the report, incidents of social media being widely misused have come to fore on several occasions in recent times. Some anti-social elements deliberately post proactive messages, photos and videos. These posts go viral without any verification. These messages create religious divide as well as create law and order situations. Interestingly, not only some netizens but also some police officials have been involved in using social media irresponsibly. Two weeks ago, a Police Inspector from Local Crime Branch (LCB) in West Maharashtra and a Sub-Inspector of Police in Nagpur were found to have made similar unwanted posts on social media from their mobile phones, the Lokmat Samachar report added.

Immediate action was taken against these two police officers. It was taken seriously by the DGP and a meeting of top officials was held on the matter. It was decided that regular checks on the social profiles of the police personnel should be conducted, the report stated.

On the backdrop of this, DGP via M Ram Kumar, Assistant Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) issued a letter dated September 23. It was directed that the head of the department should regularly check the social media profile of every police official.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement