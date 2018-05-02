Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    No exemption for Goswami, HC asks him to appear before police

    Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court

    Nagpur : A division bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Riyaz Chagla, which was hearing his petition seeking quashing of the FIRs, asked him to appear before the police on Wednesday.Two First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered against Goswami in Nagpur and Mumbai accusing him of making provocative comments about a community during a news show.

    His lawyer Harish Salve on Tuesday sought exemption for him from appearing before the Mumbai police on Wednesday and also later pending the hearing of the petition. Last month Goswami moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of all the FIRs lodged against him. The SC on May 19 refused to quash the FIRs lodged in Maharashtra and said he could approach the Bombay High Court for relief.

    During the hearing on Tuesday, Maharashtra government’s counsel Kapil Sibal opposed the plea for exemption and said his interrogation was necessary for probe. The bench then directed Goswami to appear before the concerned police station on Wednesday and posted the petition for hearing to June 12.

