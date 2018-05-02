Janta Curfew: List of cancelled Trains
Trains passing Nagpur on 22-03-20 which are cancelled.
1. 12859 geetanjali exp.
2. 12869 hwh exp
3. 12405 gondwana exp
4. 12159 ami jbp exp
Trains cancelled on 22-03-20 which will not pass Nagpur on 23-03-20.
1. 12261 hwh Duronto
2. 12105 vidarbh exp
3. 12145 bhubaneshwar exp
4. 18029 kurla exp
5. 11039 Maharashtra exp
6. 12129 azad hind exp
7. 12809 hwh mail.
List of cancelled Trains originating from Nagpur on 22-03-2020
List of cancelled passenger trains of 22-03-20.
All passenger trains originating tomoro between 06:00 hrs to 22:00 hrs are also cancelled
List of cancelled passenger trains of 22-03-20