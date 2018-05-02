Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Janta Curfew: List of cancelled Trains

    Trains passing Nagpur on 22-03-20 which are cancelled.

    1. 12859 geetanjali exp.
    2. 12869 hwh exp
    3. 12405 gondwana exp
    4. 12159 ami jbp exp

    Trains cancelled on 22-03-20 which will not pass Nagpur on 23-03-20.
    1. 12261 hwh Duronto
    2. 12105 vidarbh exp
    3. 12145 bhubaneshwar exp
    4. 18029 kurla exp
    5. 11039 Maharashtra exp
    6. 12129 azad hind exp
    7. 12809 hwh mail.

    List of cancelled Trains originating from Nagpur on 22-03-2020

    List of cancelled passenger trains of 22-03-20.

    All passenger trains originating tomoro between 06:00 hrs to 22:00 hrs are also cancelled

    List of cancelled passenger trains of 22-03-20

    In Pic : Nagpur Shops Shut
    Coronavirus precautions in Nagpur: Malls,Gyms,Pools,Cinema Halls remain closed on Sunday
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Murderous attack on doctor in Sakkardara
    मुंढे साहेब, ही ‘हिरोगिरी’ अंगलट आली तर…..
    दुकाने बंद करा आणि घरी जा; नागपुरात तुकाराम मुंढे यांनी केली पाहणी
    आर टि ई एक्शन कमेटी ने पकड़ा फ्रॉड एडमिशन RTE ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया में
    Coronovirus: जारी हुआ Whatsapp हेल्पलाइन नंबर
    Local limited transmission of Covid-19 News in Nagpur is fake: Collector to Nagpur Today
    Lockdown in City, Nagpur police urge people to empty public spaces amid Coronavirus scare
    Janta Curfew: List of cancelled Trains
    Class 10 Maharashtra state board exams postponed
    No drop in water bill payment ,NMC-OCW appeal opt online payment
    Janta Curfew: List of cancelled Trains
    आर टि ई एक्शन कमेटी ने पकड़ा फ्रॉड एडमिशन RTE ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया में
    Local limited transmission of Covid-19 News in Nagpur is fake: Collector to Nagpur Today
    Eat Chicken daily to boost your immunity! Advises Nagpur Doctor
    मुंढे साहेब, ही ‘हिरोगिरी’ अंगलट आली तर…..
    Class 10 Maharashtra state board exams postponed
    जनता कर्फ्यू: रविवार को 3,700 ट्रेनें और गोएयर, इंडिगो की करीब 1,000 उड़ानें रद्द
    नागपुर रेलवे समेत अन्य स्टेशनों पर कोरोना वाइरस के प्रति जागरूकता
    Lockdown in City, Nagpur police urge people to empty public spaces amid Coronavirus scare
