No Disruption in Service Despite Staff Absenteeism…

Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) remains committed to ensuring smooth and uninterrupted water supply to the entire city. In recent days, a large number of OCW’s meter readers have been absent, leading to concerns about water bill delivery. However, both NMC and Orange City Water (OCW) have assured that consumers will continue to receive timely and accurate bills, and that services will remain unaffected despite the absenteeism.

NMC and OCW have also appealed to citizens to cooperate with field staff who are visiting homes for meter reading.

The current situation has arisen due to a mass leave taken by OCW’s meter readers in protest over certain unreasonable demands. In response, other OCW employees have proactively stepped in to ensure continued services. These include Customer Service Officer, Team Leads, Service Point Managers, and support staff, who are now visiting households directly for meter reading and bill distribution.

At present, meter reading operations are underway in the Nehru Nagar, Lakadganj, Ashi Nagar, and Mangalwari zones, while bill distribution is being carried out in the Gandhibagh and Satranjipura zones.

Through this initiative, OCW has once again demonstrated its commitment to providing uninterrupted and transparent services to consumers—even under challenging circumstances.

OCW has urged all citizens to kindly cooperate with the staff during this temporary arrangement.

For more information about water supply, consumers can contact the NMC-OCW Helpline at 1800 266 9899 or email contact@ocwindia.com.