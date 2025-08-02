For One Minute Only…

Advertisement



At the SSC exam centre in GH Raisoni College, Issasani, Nagpur, a woman from Ramtek—accompanied by her infant and husband—was denied entry for being just one minute late. Despite the reporting window being from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM and the exam starting at 1:30 PM, security refused to let her in.

Her delay was due to a punctured e-rickshaw, but an auto driver helped rush her to the centre. Still, appeals from both him and me fell on deaf ears. She wasn’t even allowed to speak to any official. The staff remained unmoved—even as she stood crying at the gate.

This raises serious questions:

Is one minute worth crushing someone’s future? Why are such crucial centres placed far from the city with poor transport links? Why was no senior official accessible for help?

Humanity failed at the gate. Will the SSC and GH Raisoni College take note?