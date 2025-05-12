No Displacement on Old Bhandara Road: Government Assures High Court

Advertisement



Nagpur: Although the plan to widen the Old Bhandara Road was prepared 25 years ago, legal proceedings had kept the project stalled for years. When implementation of the project finally began recently, some property owners again approached the High Court. After hearing arguments from the petitioners’ lawyer regarding the land acquisition process, the government side assured the court that no petitioners would be displaced and no further steps would be taken until the next hearing.

Advocate Bhangade appeared on behalf of the petitioners, while advocate Jaimini Kasat represented the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). A total of 89 property owners have filed petitions in the High Court, stating that the land acquisition officer has advanced the process without following due procedure.

Gold Rate 09 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,800/- Gold 22 KT 90,000/- Silver/Kg 96,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Court Takes Firm Stance

In its order, the court clarified that if the government attempts any displacement-related action, the petitioners will retain the right to seek remedy from the court. It was informed that the state government issued a notification on December 31, 2024, under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. However, several provisions of the Act, including Sections 19(1) and 19(2), were not followed. There was no implementation of resettlement or rehabilitation, nor were the required funds deposited. The petitioners claimed the administration’s actions are completely flawed and non-compliant with the law.

In an earlier hearing, the court had issued notices to the state’s Urban Development Department, District Collector, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), and NMC, asking them to submit their responses.

Background of the Project

Among the 43 development projects approved in 2000 by then Municipal Commissioner T. Chandrashekhar was the widening of Old Bhandara Road. Approval for the road expansion was granted on January 7, 2000. Initially, several houses were demolished with compensation provided to the affected parties. Later, 68 property owners voluntarily gave consent for acquisition. The state government allocated ₹339 crore for the road project.

Due to delays in construction, the matter reached the High Court, which, on July 19, 2017, ordered that the road development be carried out. Implementation began accordingly, but the matter has once again returned to court.

Advertisement