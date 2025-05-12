IIM Nagpur Celebrates 9th Annual Convocation, Enters Its 10th Year of Academic Excellence

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Indian Institute of Management Nagpur celebrated its 9th Annual Convocation today, marking a significant milestone as the Institute also steps into its 10th year since inception. The ceremony underscored IIM Nagpur’s rapid rise among India’s top B-schools and its growing reputation for academic excellence and leadership development.

The convocation ceremony was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including the Hon’ble Chief Guest Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & CEO of The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), Shri C.P. Gurnani, Chairman of the Board of Governors, the Members of BoG, and Faculty and Staff of IIM Nagpur. A total of 329 students graduated this year, comprising 267 from the flagship MBA program, 62 from the Executive MBA programs in Nagpur and Pune, and 10 students from the international Dual Degree Program.

In his inspiring address, Mr. Puneet Chhatwal urged students to lead with purpose. He said, “If you follow purpose, success is just a consequence. Everything else falls into place. Practice without vision or purpose are not sustainable. Now is your time to lead, set new benchmarks, and cultivate a growth mindset that will help you thrive.”

Shri C.P. Gurnani echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing innovation, learning, and resilience. “Success comes to those who are not afraid to fail, who constantly learn, innovate boldly, and dare to experiment. That is how you will make a difference and prove your mettle,” he said.

Delivering the Director’s Report, Dr. Bhimaraya Metri, Director of IIM Nagpur, highlighted the Institute’s remarkable progress. Over the past five years, IIM Nagpur has witnessed a 40.82% increase in revenue and a 453.8% rise in net worth. The MBA program achieved 100% placement this year, with four international placements, with the highest offer reaching ₹69.57 LPA.

This year, 89 new recruiters joined for final placements, and 98 for summer internships, highlighting growing industry trust and IIM Nagpur’s position as a hub of opportunity.

The Institute continues to evolve academically with innovative programs such as the Rural Immersion Program, Global Industry Weeks, and an expanding scholarship pool now exceeding ₹3.72 crores in all categories. IIM Nagpur’s commitment to diversity was reflected in this year’s graduating batch, with 46% women and a 35% increase in student intake for the upcoming academic year (2024–25).

Academic excellence and holistic development were recognized with prestigious Gold Medals. Ms. Swati Singh was awarded the Gold Medal for Best Scholastic Achievement, while Mr. Anant Jain earned the Gold Medal for Best All-Round Performance in the flagship MBA program.

Mr. Dushyant Jain from the Pune Batch and Mr. Viraj Voditel from the Nagpur Batch received the Gold Medal for Best Scholastic Excellence in the Executive MBA program.

As IIM Nagpur enters its 10th year, it continues to build on its strong foundation of academic rigor, industry engagement, and societal impact. With its forward-looking approach and commitment to inclusive excellence, the Institute remains dedicated to shaping the next generation of visionary leaders for India and the world.

