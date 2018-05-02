Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |

    No dearth of money, plan to spend Rs 5 lakh crore on infrastructure, says Nitin Gadkari

    Nagpur: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said his ministry planned to spend Rs 5 lakh crore on infrastructure development this year.

    He was speaking at the inaugural function of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) in Nagpur in Maharashtra.

    “In the last five years, I have awarded contracts worth Rs 17 lakh crore. This year, I’m planning to touch Rs 5 lakh crore mark in spending on infrastructure development,” Gadkari said.

    “I want to tell you there is no dearth of money,” he told the gathering.

    Happening Nagpur
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    A chilly evening on an open terrace with a delightful sunset.
    A chilly evening on an open terrace with a delightful sunset.
    Nagpur Crime News
    3 youths attacked murderously over kite flying brawl in Sonegaon
    3 youths attacked murderously over kite flying brawl in Sonegaon
    3 brothers kidnap youth to recover Rs 3.50 lakh in Kotwali
    3 brothers kidnap youth to recover Rs 3.50 lakh in Kotwali
    Maharashtra News
    गडचिरोलीला अजून पुढे नेहण्यासाठी सर्व विभागांच्या समन्वयाची गरज
    गडचिरोलीला अजून पुढे नेहण्यासाठी सर्व विभागांच्या समन्वयाची गरज
    जिल्हाधिकारी दीपक सिंगला यांच्या हस्ते पल्स पोलीओ लसीकरणाचा शुभारंभ
    जिल्हाधिकारी दीपक सिंगला यांच्या हस्ते पल्स पोलीओ लसीकरणाचा शुभारंभ
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया: 3000 बेटियों ने आत्म सुरक्षा का हुनर सीखा
    गोंदिया: 3000 बेटियों ने आत्म सुरक्षा का हुनर सीखा
    नागपुर मे सक्षम –साइक्लोथॉन 2020 रैली संपन्न
    नागपुर मे सक्षम –साइक्लोथॉन 2020 रैली संपन्न
    Trending News
    No dearth of money, plan to spend Rs 5 lakh crore on infrastructure, says Nitin Gadkari
    No dearth of money, plan to spend Rs 5 lakh crore on infrastructure, says Nitin Gadkari
    Universities should not function like assembly line production unit: CJI Bobde
    Universities should not function like assembly line production unit: CJI Bobde
    Featured News
    $5tn economy goal difficult, not impossible: Gadkari
    $5tn economy goal difficult, not impossible: Gadkari
    Nirbhaya convicts to hang on Feb 1, 6 am
    Nirbhaya convicts to hang on Feb 1, 6 am
    Trending In Nagpur
    No dearth of money, plan to spend Rs 5 lakh crore on infrastructure, says Nitin Gadkari
    No dearth of money, plan to spend Rs 5 lakh crore on infrastructure, says Nitin Gadkari
    नागपुर मे सक्षम –साइक्लोथॉन 2020 रैली संपन्न
    नागपुर मे सक्षम –साइक्लोथॉन 2020 रैली संपन्न
    विश्वेश्वरय्या राष्ट्रीय तंत्रज्ञान संस्थेच्या हीरक महोत्सवाचे गडकरींच्या हस्ते उद्घाटन
    विश्वेश्वरय्या राष्ट्रीय तंत्रज्ञान संस्थेच्या हीरक महोत्सवाचे गडकरींच्या हस्ते उद्घाटन
    न्यायदान यह एक पवित्र कर्तव्य है- जस्टिस बोबडे
    न्यायदान यह एक पवित्र कर्तव्य है- जस्टिस बोबडे
    महावितरण राज्यस्तरीय क्रीडा स्पर्धा क्रिकेट,व्हॉलीबॉल मध्ये नागपूर संघ अंतिम फेरीत
    महावितरण राज्यस्तरीय क्रीडा स्पर्धा क्रिकेट,व्हॉलीबॉल मध्ये नागपूर संघ अंतिम फेरीत
    खऱ्या अर्थाने आज सरन्यायाधीश झालो !
    खऱ्या अर्थाने आज सरन्यायाधीश झालो !
    सरन्यायाधीश शरद बोबडे भव्य नागरी सत्कारात मानले कर्मभूमीचे आभार
    सरन्यायाधीश शरद बोबडे भव्य नागरी सत्कारात मानले कर्मभूमीचे आभार
    64,993 डिग्रियां, और 746 विद्यार्थियों को दी गई पीएचडी की उपाधि
    64,993 डिग्रियां, और 746 विद्यार्थियों को दी गई पीएचडी की उपाधि
    Students get their pie at Nagpur varsity’s 107th convocation ceremony
    Students get their pie at Nagpur varsity’s 107th convocation ceremony
    नागपुर जिप अध्यक्ष-उपाध्यक्ष चुनाव में कांग्रेस निर्विरोध जीते
    नागपुर जिप अध्यक्ष-उपाध्यक्ष चुनाव में कांग्रेस निर्विरोध जीते
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145