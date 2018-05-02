Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |

    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries

    Nagpur: The Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde took to cricketing in a friendly match organised by Nagpur High Court Bar Association here on Sunday. Showing off his splendid batting skills, Justice Bobde diplayed his power play, hitting 3 boundaries to add 18 runs to the score.

    The match was played between the teams of ‘All Judges XI’ and ‘High Court Bar Association (HCBA) XI’. Bobde shored up his score of 18 in a total of 30 balls. It was the highest individual score of the match. However, the CJI’s rival team won the match.

    Supreme Court judge Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Justice Ravi Deshpande of Nagpur Bench of Mumbai High Court along with other judges and senior advocates participated in the match. Justice Bobde had all praise for the wonderful match while expressing his love for city of Nagpur.

    Happening Nagpur
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    3 youths attacked murderously over kite flying brawl in Sonegaon
    3 youths attacked murderously over kite flying brawl in Sonegaon
    3 brothers kidnap youth to recover Rs 3.50 lakh in Kotwali
    3 brothers kidnap youth to recover Rs 3.50 lakh in Kotwali
    Maharashtra News
    पोलिओ डोजपासून कुणीही वंचित राहू नये : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    पोलिओ डोजपासून कुणीही वंचित राहू नये : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    चित्रपटातील पुरस्कारांपेक्षा शेतकऱ्यांसाठी काम केल्याचे समाधान मोठे : नाना पाटेकर
    चित्रपटातील पुरस्कारांपेक्षा शेतकऱ्यांसाठी काम केल्याचे समाधान मोठे : नाना पाटेकर
    Hindi News
    वीडिओ: सराफा दूकान में चोरों ने नकद और सोने चांदी के गहनों पर किया हाथ साफ़
    वीडिओ: सराफा दूकान में चोरों ने नकद और सोने चांदी के गहनों पर किया हाथ साफ़
    Alexis hospital के Director पर छेड़खानी का मामला हुआ दर्ज
    Alexis hospital के Director पर छेड़खानी का मामला हुआ दर्ज
    Trending News
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    No dearth of money, plan to spend Rs 5 lakh crore on infrastructure, says Nitin Gadkari
    No dearth of money, plan to spend Rs 5 lakh crore on infrastructure, says Nitin Gadkari
    Featured News
    JP Nadda elected unopposed as president of BJP
    JP Nadda elected unopposed as president of BJP
    JP Nadda likely to take over as BJP chief today
    JP Nadda likely to take over as BJP chief today
    Trending In Nagpur
    वीडिओ: सराफा दूकान में चोरों ने नकद और सोने चांदी के गहनों पर किया हाथ साफ़
    वीडिओ: सराफा दूकान में चोरों ने नकद और सोने चांदी के गहनों पर किया हाथ साफ़
    Alexis hospital के Director पर छेड़खानी का मामला हुआ दर्ज
    Alexis hospital के Director पर छेड़खानी का मामला हुआ दर्ज
    “Carva “ Super hit Melodious Songs ” A musical concert.
    “Carva “ Super hit Melodious Songs ” A musical concert.
    पोलिओ डोजपासून कुणीही वंचित राहू नये : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    पोलिओ डोजपासून कुणीही वंचित राहू नये : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    चित्रपटातील पुरस्कारांपेक्षा शेतकऱ्यांसाठी काम केल्याचे समाधान मोठे : नाना पाटेकर
    चित्रपटातील पुरस्कारांपेक्षा शेतकऱ्यांसाठी काम केल्याचे समाधान मोठे : नाना पाटेकर
    तंत्रज्ञानाच्या साह्याने आयात कमी होणे गरजेचे : नितीन गडकरी
    तंत्रज्ञानाच्या साह्याने आयात कमी होणे गरजेचे : नितीन गडकरी
    जनजागृती निर्माण व्हावी : नितीन गडकरी
    जनजागृती निर्माण व्हावी : नितीन गडकरी
    17-month old boy dies after falling from walker in Imambada
    17-month old boy dies after falling from walker in Imambada
    Amin Sayani’s “Binaka Geet Mala” A musical concert.
    Amin Sayani’s “Binaka Geet Mala” A musical concert.
    खासदार क्रीड़ा महोत्सव: विजन अकेडमी और डीकेएम की हुई विजयी शुरुवात
    खासदार क्रीड़ा महोत्सव: विजन अकेडमी और डीकेएम की हुई विजयी शुरुवात
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145