CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries

Nagpur: The Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde took to cricketing in a friendly match organised by Nagpur High Court Bar Association here on Sunday. Showing off his splendid batting skills, Justice Bobde diplayed his power play, hitting 3 boundaries to add 18 runs to the score.

The match was played between the teams of ‘All Judges XI’ and ‘High Court Bar Association (HCBA) XI’. Bobde shored up his score of 18 in a total of 30 balls. It was the highest individual score of the match. However, the CJI’s rival team won the match.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Chief Justice of India, Sharad Arvind Bobde played cricket with judges and lawyers in Nagpur today pic.twitter.com/FdNKnsfxjx — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2020

Supreme Court judge Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Justice Ravi Deshpande of Nagpur Bench of Mumbai High Court along with other judges and senior advocates participated in the match. Justice Bobde had all praise for the wonderful match while expressing his love for city of Nagpur.