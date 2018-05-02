No Covaxin for 18-44 from tomorrow in Delhi

AAP leader Atishi on Wednesday said Delhi received 2.67 lakh more doses of Covishield vaccine on May 11, but it has completely run out of Covaxin.

She said some Covaxin centres for the 18-44 age group have been temporarily shut from Wednesday.

“Around 16,000 Covaxin doses, which were available in the morning, were administered at 44 centres. These centres will also be shut after Wednesday evening,” the AAP MLA said.

Atishi hoped that the central government would intervene and make Covaxin doses available for the 18-44 age category.

“Soon it will be time to give the second dose of Covaxin to beneficiaries in this category,” she added.

The AAP leader said the national capital received 2.67 lakh more doses of Covishield on Tuesday evening.

There are 4.18 lakh Covishield doses left for people in the 18-44 age group. These can last up to nine days, she added.

“However, there will be no Covaxin doses left for the 18-44 age group after Wednesday evening and all such centres will be temporarily shut,” she said.



