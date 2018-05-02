Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Mon, Mar 9th, 2020
    No coronavirus case in Maha, India count 42: Govt

    Maharashtra Health Ministry: At least 15 people are still under observation, 258 people have been discharged. Not a single person has been found positive for the Coronavirus infection in the state, as of now.

    Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary (Health), Union Health Ministry said in total 42 positive cases for Coronavirus have been reported till now with one case each reported from Delhi, UP and J-K.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that he will not celebrate Holi, in view of coronavirus scare in the country. “In view of coronavirus scare and keeping the experts’ opinion in mind, I will not participate in the Holi celebrations this year. Please maintain cleanliness and take necessary precautions,” Rajnath tweeted.Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that he will not be participating in any ‘Holi Milan’ programmes this year in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

    “Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 novel coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme,” the Prime Minister tweeted.So far 40 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India.Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak have risen above 3,000. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world.

