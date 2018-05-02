Coronavirus threat looms large over Holi celebrations in Nagpur

Nagpur: The outbreak of coronavirus which claimed over 3500 lives and affected lakhs of people across the world is likely dampen Holi celebrations in the Orange City also. The coronovirus scare in the country ahead of Festival of Colours on March 10 has cast a dark shadow with lesser customers out to buy dry and wet colours and water guns. The excitement among the kids could peter out if parents keep them inside the four walls of home as a precautionary measure.

Following coronavirus creating havoc, experts too have appealed to the people to take preventive measures during Holi revelry. People come in direct contact with each other while smearing colours and gulal on the faces and other body parts. This could lead to spread of coronavirus if any of the revellers is affected.

Experts have advised some preventive measures during celebration of Festival of Colours. The measures include avoiding close contact with people who are sick. Maintain fairly safe distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then dispose of the tissue safely. Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention immediately.

With only a day left for the festival of colours, the fear of virus is threatening to affect the Holi celebration to great extent. Doctors too advise keeping off mass gatherings. The problem lies with the proximity, which will result in catching infections. With many people around, it is impossible to check on each person who is infected. Cleanliness will have to be checked regularly. However, many citizens believe that following simple steps of hygiene will be enough, and festivities with the family will not be affected.

One of the experts, however, said that the fear over coronavirus is over-hyped and should not affect the celebration of Festival of Colours. Holi revellers not to be worried unnecessarily. If someone comes in contact with a coronavirus-infected patient, only then is it worrisome, he said.