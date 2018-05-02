Major breakthrough: Cops bust 3-member gang involved in robbing women

Four women were looted of gold chains at knife-point on January 23, 24, 25, 2020

Nagpur: In a major breakthrough, Crime Branch Unit 4 of city police have succeeded in nabbing one of the 3-member gang who had robbed four women of gold chains at knife-point in Nandanvan, Sakkardara, Hudkeshwar and Pardi police jurisdictions on January 23, 24, 25, 2020. All the four victims were on morning walk and the bike-borne gang snatched their gold chains in looting spree.

In two of the incidents, the accused even stabbed two women before robbing them of their ornaments.

The breakthrough came when cops were probing a case in which a 63-year old woman Baby Ramdhan Rathod, resident of Plot No. 39/B, Ishwar Nagar, behind Jattewar Hall, was on morning walk on January 24 and was looted of gold ornaments, mobile and cash collectively worth Rs 34,200 at knife-point by unidentified goons.

During the investigation, the Crime Branch Unit 4 minutely studied the crime spots and procured numbers of thousands of mobile phones. The suspected numbers were noted down and trailed. Cops came to know that the mobile numbers hailed from Tamilnadu. Subsequently, a team was sent to Tamilnadu and the accused were searched for six days. Furthermore, cops stumbled upon information that one of the accused named Rahul Mallesh Armulla (23) was a notorious criminal active in Chandrapur and was currently in Chandrapur Jail.

He was detained under production warrant and subjected to intense interrogation. Following the grilling, accused Rahul Armulla spilled the beans and named his two other accomplices Murli Parshuraman (28), native of Thenimalai, Tiruannamalai (TN) and Rakesh Subramanyam Sanipati (29), native of Dispensary Square, near Telugu School, Chandrapur. The gang had stolen a two-wheeler and then went on looting spree. Four woman were robbed gold chains and other valuables at knife-point Nandanvan, Sakkardara, Hudkeshwar and Pardi police jurisdictions on January 23, 24, 25, 2020. Cops have seized gold ornaments and stolen two-wheeler from the arrested accused.

Cops have mounted a hunt to nab the other two members of the gang.

The breakthrough was achieved under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police Nilesh Bharne, DCP (Detection) Gajanan Rajmane, ACP Sudhir Nandanwar by PI Ashok Meshram, APIs Kiran Chaugule, Dilip Chandan, PSI Purshottam, Assistant PSIs Ramesh Umathe, Battulal Pandey, Nagorao Ingle and other staff including Krupashankar Shukla, Ajaysingh Baghel, Ajay Rode, Devendra Chavan, Ajay Rode, Devendra Chavan, Sudhakar Dhandar, Nitin Akote, Ashish Kshirsagar, Sachin Tumsare, Baban Raut, Prashant Kodape, Avinash Thakur, Suraj Bhongade, Suhas Shingne, Ashish Patil, driver Rajendra Tiwari, Deepak Zade.