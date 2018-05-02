Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Feb 3rd, 2020

    No compromise on Hindutva: Uddhav

    Mumbai: Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets his supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad) (PTI11_28_2019_000190B)

    Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said that he will always remain firm on the ideology of ‘Hindutva’ and will not compromise on that.

    “I am still firm on Hindutva and will always be. No compromise on that,” Thackeray said in an interview with Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

    Thackeray said that he “never ran away from responsibilities, and will never do so.””So, I will do whatever is possible without hurting anyone. If I choose to go to Legislature through assembly, someone would have to resign and by-elections will be required to be held. So, Legislative council will be more convenient as I can go through it without hurting anyone or asking anyone to resign,” he said.

    On BJP’s allegation regarding ‘Hindutva’, Thackeray said, “Have I converted from my religion? Do they want to say that they have the final authority on Hindutva? It is laughable to think that only their version is true and everyone else is false”.

    Happening Nagpur
    Love anthem of the year: Aankhon ni Andar will make you fall in love this valentine!!
    Love anthem of the year: Aankhon ni Andar will make you fall in love this valentine!!
    In Pic Bharat Bandh Protest against CAA-NRC
    In Pic Bharat Bandh Protest against CAA-NRC
    Nagpur Crime News
    Lady teacher burnt alive in Hinganghat, condition critical
    Lady teacher burnt alive in Hinganghat, condition critical
    Missing man’s body buried with 50 kg salt exhumed in Pardi
    Missing man’s body buried with 50 kg salt exhumed in Pardi
    Maharashtra News
    दुसऱ्या दिवशीही २२ बाजारांवर कारवाई
    दुसऱ्या दिवशीही २२ बाजारांवर कारवाई
    हिंगणघाट : प्राध्यापिका युवती चे अंगावर पेट्रोल टाकून जीवंत जाळन्याचा प्रयत्न
    हिंगणघाट : प्राध्यापिका युवती चे अंगावर पेट्रोल टाकून जीवंत जाळन्याचा प्रयत्न
    Hindi News
    आटोचालकों की सारी समस्याएं होगी दूर : पटोले
    आटोचालकों की सारी समस्याएं होगी दूर : पटोले
    छात्रो में प्रचंड क्षमता एवं गुणो का भंडार होता है: डाॅ, एस एन पटवे
    छात्रो में प्रचंड क्षमता एवं गुणो का भंडार होता है: डाॅ, एस एन पटवे
    Trending News
    Lady teacher burnt alive in Hinganghat, condition critical
    Lady teacher burnt alive in Hinganghat, condition critical
    Tukaram Effect : NMC strikes back on encroachment
    Tukaram Effect : NMC strikes back on encroachment
    Featured News
    5 killed as jeep falls into well in Maharashtra’s Sangli district
    5 killed as jeep falls into well in Maharashtra’s Sangli district
    Missing man’s body buried with 50 kg salt exhumed in Pardi
    Missing man’s body buried with 50 kg salt exhumed in Pardi
    Trending In Nagpur
    ‘Nagpur AIIMS should establish its identity in super specialty care in world’
    ‘Nagpur AIIMS should establish its identity in super specialty care in world’
    Lady teacher burnt alive in Hinganghat, condition critical
    Lady teacher burnt alive in Hinganghat, condition critical
    आटोचालकों की सारी समस्याएं होगी दूर : पटोले
    आटोचालकों की सारी समस्याएं होगी दूर : पटोले
    दुसऱ्या दिवशीही २२ बाजारांवर कारवाई
    दुसऱ्या दिवशीही २२ बाजारांवर कारवाई
    छात्रो में प्रचंड क्षमता एवं गुणो का भंडार होता है: डाॅ, एस एन पटवे
    छात्रो में प्रचंड क्षमता एवं गुणो का भंडार होता है: डाॅ, एस एन पटवे
    हिंगणघाट : प्राध्यापिका युवती चे अंगावर पेट्रोल टाकून जीवंत जाळन्याचा प्रयत्न
    हिंगणघाट : प्राध्यापिका युवती चे अंगावर पेट्रोल टाकून जीवंत जाळन्याचा प्रयत्न
    तरुणाची हत्या करून दुचाकीसह गाडले! महिन्याने घटना उघडकीस
    तरुणाची हत्या करून दुचाकीसह गाडले! महिन्याने घटना उघडकीस
    मनपा-OCW ची जलकुंभ स्वच्छता मोहीम ३, ५, ७ व १० फेब्रुवारी रोजी धरमपेठ झोनमध्ये
    मनपा-OCW ची जलकुंभ स्वच्छता मोहीम ३, ५, ७ व १० फेब्रुवारी रोजी धरमपेठ झोनमध्ये
    Tukaram Effect : NMC strikes back on encroachment
    Tukaram Effect : NMC strikes back on encroachment
    “Quality must be practiced and applied truly for success”
    “Quality must be practiced and applied truly for success”
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145