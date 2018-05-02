Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Jun 6th, 2019

NO charges on RTGS/NEFT transactions: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India Thursday said it has done away with charges on fund transfers through RTGS and NEFT routes to boost digital transactions and asked banks to pass on the benefits to customers.

The Real Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS) is meant for large-value instantaneous fund transfers while the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) System is used for fund transfers up to Rs 2 lakh.

The country’s largest bank SBI charges between Re 1 and Rs 5 for transactions through NEFT and between Rs 5 and Rs 50 for RTGS route.

In its statement on developmental and regulatory policies after the Monetary Policy Committee’s meeting, the RBI said it levies minimum charges on banks for transactions routed through RTGS and NEFT system for other fund transfers. Banks, in turn, levy charges on their customers.

In order to provide an impetus to digital funds movement, it has been decided to do away with the charges levied by the RBI for transactions processed in the RTGS and NEFT systems, it said. “Banks will be required, in turn, to pass these benefits to their customers. Instructions to banks in this regard will be issued within a week,” the central bank said.

Happening Nagpur
City traffic cops host Iftar party for Muslim brethrens
City traffic cops host Iftar party for Muslim brethrens
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Nagpur Crime News
Murderous attack on notorious goon Shera Chauhan at Pratapnagar bar
Murderous attack on notorious goon Shera Chauhan at Pratapnagar bar
20 iron channel stolen from Shivaji Sabhagruha
20 iron channel stolen from Shivaji Sabhagruha
Maharashtra News
पर्यावरण रक्षणासाठी सर्वांचा सहभाग आवश्यक-चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
पर्यावरण रक्षणासाठी सर्वांचा सहभाग आवश्यक-चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
सौरऊर्जेच्या माध्यमातून शेतकऱ्यांना मिळणार दिवस वीज
सौरऊर्जेच्या माध्यमातून शेतकऱ्यांना मिळणार दिवस वीज
Hindi News
गोंदियाः सटोरी चालाक, पुलिस बेबस
गोंदियाः सटोरी चालाक, पुलिस बेबस
भाई ने भाई को टपकाया
भाई ने भाई को टपकाया
Trending News
Heat wave intensifies
Heat wave intensifies
Maharashtra drought: Ramdev urges people not to waste water
Maharashtra drought: Ramdev urges people not to waste water
Featured News
NO charges on RTGS/NEFT transactions: RBI
NO charges on RTGS/NEFT transactions: RBI
Praful Patel seeks another date to depose before ED
Praful Patel seeks another date to depose before ED
Trending In Nagpur
Woman electrocuted from hanging pole wires in Ajni Railway Colony, dies
Woman electrocuted from hanging pole wires in Ajni Railway Colony, dies
Murderous attack on notorious goon Shera Chauhan at Pratapnagar bar
Murderous attack on notorious goon Shera Chauhan at Pratapnagar bar
झंकार महिला मंडल का कार्य सराहनीय -डॉ. (श्रीमती) निशा ठाकुर
झंकार महिला मंडल का कार्य सराहनीय -डॉ. (श्रीमती) निशा ठाकुर
NO charges on RTGS/NEFT transactions: RBI
NO charges on RTGS/NEFT transactions: RBI
20 iron channel stolen from Shivaji Sabhagruha
20 iron channel stolen from Shivaji Sabhagruha
Thieves steal cable worth Rs 1.83 lakh from Pratapnagar
Thieves steal cable worth Rs 1.83 lakh from Pratapnagar
Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: आज नहीं आएगा महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड 10वीं का रिजल्ट, अब 10 जून को जारी किया जाएगा
Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: आज नहीं आएगा महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड 10वीं का रिजल्ट, अब 10 जून को जारी किया जाएगा
गुलाब का फूल देकर दी ईद की मुबारकबाद
गुलाब का फूल देकर दी ईद की मुबारकबाद
‘बीट एयर पॉल्युशन’ थीम पर मनपा व ग्रीन विजिल ने मनाया विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस
‘बीट एयर पॉल्युशन’ थीम पर मनपा व ग्रीन विजिल ने मनाया विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस
Heat wave intensifies
Heat wave intensifies
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145