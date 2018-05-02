20 iron channel stolen from Shiwaji Sabhagruha

Nagpur: Around 20 iron channel collectively worth Rs 1.50 lakh were stolen from Shiwaji Sabhagruha in Dattatraya Nagar in the wee hours of Monday. The incident reported under Sakkardara police station.

In his complaint, a 37-year-old supervisor of hall, Sachin Bhagwanji Bhagat, a resident of New Narsala Road told police that, some unidentified miscreants reportedly broke in the gate of the hall in the early hours of Monday morning and decamped with 20 iron channel to the tune of Rs 1.50 lakh.

Sakkardara police have booked the unidentified burglars under section 379 of the IPC and started the probe.